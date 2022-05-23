ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Separated Bikeway Construction to Begin at West College, Camden Ave. Intersection in Salisbury

WBOC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md.- City of Salisbury officials announced Monday the permanent modification of the traffic pattern at the intersection of West College Avenue and Camden Avenue in support of...

www.wboc.com

WBOC

DART Announces Memorial Day Service Schedule

DOVER, Del.- DART said Wednesday that its Beach Bus service and Route 305 in Sussex County will operate on Memorial Day, with paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service. All other DART services in Sussex County - fixed route and paratransit - will not operate. With the free DART Transit app, riders...
WBOC

MSP Investigating Three Vehicle Crash on US 113 & Bishopville Road

BISHOPVILLE, Md.- Maryland State Police is investigating a three vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning in Worcester County, Maryland. The crash left two adults and a small child injured. The drivers and occupants were identified as:. Jorge Veliz Ich-Driver of Vehicle One; evaluated at the scene and released. Ebony Morris-Driver...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

City of Lewes Announces Successful Creation of Beach Patrol for Summer

LEWES, Del.- Due to staffing shortages and difficulty finding lifeguards for the coming summer season, the City of Lewes had previously made an announcement that Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach would not be guarded this summer. The city's news caught the attention of Capt. Kent Buckson, current captain of...
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Salisbury, MD
Government
NottinghamMD.com

Joppa crash sends two to hospital

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening crash in Joppa. The crash was reported at just after 6:00 p.m. on Pulaski Highway at Joppa Road. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company reports that two patients have been transported to Bayview Medical Center. Motorists should use caution in the area. Photo via JMVFC The post Joppa crash sends two to hospital appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Police ID Salisbury Woman Killed in Georgetown Crash

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a 23-year-old Salisbury, Md., woman who died last week in a Georgetown crash. Troopers identified the victim as Brianna Wright. Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Some Businesses are Bracing for Another Summer Season Without Workers

OCEAN CITY, M.D.- As people flock to our beach towns for the unofficial kick-off of the summer tourist season, some beach businesses still don't have enough employees to handle the surge. The beaches may seem quiet now, but the Memorial Day crowds are coming quickly in Ocean City and some businesses are having to prepare for another upcoming summer rush short of workers.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Del. Governor issues limited State of Emergency in response to barge fire

KENT CO., Del. – Governor John Carney has issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire in the Delaware Bay. We’re told the governor has requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies, including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to continue battling the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction
WTOP

Light rail to Southern Maryland? That ‘choo-choo train will be rolling soon’

Southern Maryland is no longer the sleepy, sparsely populated region it used to be, and that’s why local, state and federal lawmakers gathered in La Plata to tout millions to get the future Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project on track and moving. “That choo-choo train will be rolling soon,”...
WBOC

City of Salisbury Considering Proposed Plastic Bag Ban

SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is proposing a potential ban on plastic bags at retailers, grocery stores, and carry-outs. The ban could result in businesses using paper bags, although those sometimes come with a fee. That could encourage reusable shopping bag usage. Katie Ayd says one benefit of reusable bags is fewer plastic bags in her home.
SALISBURY, MD
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Road in Washington

A crash involving two vehicles that left one overturned has caused a road closure in Washington, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. DOT officials said Route 109 is closed at Route 47. No reports on any injuries have been given.
WASHINGTON, CT
WBOC

Police Searching for Dover Shooting Suspect

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured in the Capitol Park neighborhood of Dover late Tuesday morning. Shortly before noon Tuesday, troopers responded to the homes on Congress Place regarding a...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

OC Police to Conduct Alcohol Compliance Checks During Summer Season

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department, in cooperation with the Worcester County Health Department, will be conducting alcohol compliance checks during the summer season. This enforcement effort will take place at area bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers throughout the resort. Police said the purpose of this operation is...
WBOC

Police Raid on Salisbury Home Leads to Several Drug Arrests

SALISBURY, Md.- A police raid on a Salisbury home has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its Community Action Team recently conducted an investigation into individuals selling illegal drugs from a home on the on the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. In fact, CAT received numerous complaints from members of the community about drug activity at the home. The area was identified as an open-air drug market, the Sheriff's Office said.
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 49-year-old John Swigart of North East, MD. Swigart currently has an active felony criminal warrant out of Troop 7 for an incident that occurred on May 19, 2022. Swigart is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” tall, weighing...
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON PARMA AVE

(New Castle, DE 19720) Last night (May 23) at approximately 8:15 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Parma Ave, in the community of Arbor Place Townhouses for multiple reports of shots fired. When the officers arrived, they saw...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide Following Deadly Crash

DOVER, Del.- A 61-year-old Dover man is facing vehicular homicide, DUI, and related charges following a Wednesday night crash that left his passenger dead. Delaware State Police said that shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a 2000 Maroon GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on Judith Road south of Dinahs Corner Road. Troopers said that is when the driver failed to negotiate a moderate left curve in the roadway and went off the western edge of Judith Road. The GMC then overturned onto its passenger side and continued to roll over until it struck a large utility pole. The GMC came to rest on its roof just west of the utility pole.
WBOC

Hurlock Man Dies in Home Fire

The blaze occurred Friday afternoon at 12:56 PM at 51 Delaware Avenue in Hurlock, Dorchester County. The one alarm fire brought 25 firefighters from the Hurlock and surrounding fire departments. Upon the arrival of the fire department, they discovered fire on the first floor. During a primary search of the residence, firefighters located the victim on a bathroom floor. They removed the victim and turned him over to EMS for care but was later pronounced deceased. It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control in the two story wood framed dwelling that had been converted into two apartments. The fire originated in the first floor master bedroom and was discovered by another occupant in the home. The home is owned by Caroline Property Management.
HURLOCK, MD

