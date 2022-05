In 2017, Nintendo took the gaming world by storm with its new console: The Switch. Aptly named, this handheld/console hybrid sold like hotcakes, and in the years since its release, that popularity hasn’t waned a bit. We (and millions of people around the world) love the Nintendo Switch for its great game library and portability, which makes it perhaps the best console for those looking to get their game on this summer. If you haven’t yet jumped on the Switch train, there’s never been a better time to buy.

