These 11 Famous/Notable People Were Born in Farmington Hills, MI

Detroit’s First Lady Dr. Sonia Hassan’s mother, Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan, passed away on Tuesday, May 24. Described as an extraordinary wife, mother, scientist, and physician, the prominent medical leader shattered gender, cultural and religious norms, and misconceptions. She was passionate about studying and excelling in the male-dominated fields of science and medicine. Dr. Hassan graduated at the top of her class at Cairo University School of Medicine, where she met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Shawky A. Hassan.
