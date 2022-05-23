ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

Macon man arrested on child pornography charges as part of GBI search in Jones County

By Justin Baxley
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
A 50-year-old Macon man was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography on May 17 in Jones County as part of a GBI investigation.

The GBI alongside the Jones County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant after receiving multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips included information about the possession of explicit child sexual abuse material.

David Allen Dillard was arrested following the search and taken to the Jones County jail.

Dillard was charged with sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography), two counts of sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child pornography) and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

