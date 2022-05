RARITAN TOWNSHIP — A man accused of running towards a police officer holding a sword caused lockdowns and a delay in dismissing classes at a school. The man was first reported to be using a sword to break windows at the Deliworks and Pizzeria on Route 31 around 2:30 p.m. A person who called 911 followed the man as he walked along the northbound side of Route 31. The caller told police he went into a wooded area behind the HealthQuest Fitness Center causing it to go into lockdown.

