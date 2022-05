When voters went to the polls in 2018 to vote on Measure P — the Fresno sales tax for parks — advocates projected $35-$39 million in annual revenue. But, as Mayor Jerry Dyer unveiled his Fiscal Year 2023 budget on Wednesday, that figure came in much higher. The city is now anticipating $58 million from Measure P. Combined with a carryover from the prior year, the city will have nearly $75 million to spend on parks, recreation, and cultural arts.

