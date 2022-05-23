ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video posted online shows bloody fight at Newark Airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Video posted online shows bloody fight at Newark Airport File photo. Police arrested one person after a violent altercation at an airport that was caught on video and posted on social media. (Eloi_Omella/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. — Police arrested one person after a violent altercation at an airport that was caught on video and posted on social media.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows two men, a passenger and an airline employee, exchanging inaudible words. Then the airline employee appears to slap the passenger’s face, and the passenger responds by fighting back, punching the employee who then falls.

Warning: Video contains explicit language and blood.

[ Video: Fight at Newark Airport ]

The employee can then be seen getting up, with blood on his face and clearly unsteady on his feet.

Video shows the two men continuing to argue until other employees intervene.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told WPIX that the employee in the video works for a subsidiary company affiliated with their airline. United Airlines told the station that the employee was not taken into custody.

In a statement to WPIX, United Airlines said, “United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to investigate this matter.”

Airline officials told WPIX that the passenger in the video was taken into custody.

©2022 Cox Media Group

