Free Access: Healthy Ulster Pass Program Offers Complementary 6 Week Access to Mohonk Preserve

It’s right in our backyard and was ranked amongst popular places across the country. Going out with a group of friends can be tough when not everyone likes the same thing. This is especially hard when it comes to drinking and picking a place that everyone will enjoy. I've noticed this with my own group of friends, people have pretty strong opions on what they like to drink and what they don’t like and have no problem not going to a place because of a lack of variety. One local Hudson Valley Brewery received a big honor for having a beverage that everyone will like, but there's also a lot of cool places to get a good drink if you're not a beer drinker.

HUDSON, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO