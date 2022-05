DETROIT – Moisture from the deep south keeps penetrating the middle of the country and so more of that rain reaches us here in Metro Detroit one last day today. There are only a few scattered rain and thundershowers active on Storm Tracker 4 with temperatures in the low to middle 60s all across the area. Grab the umbrella as you head out and about and plan on at least puddles on your morning walk with the dog and your drive will be slowed by some wet roadways and isolated thundershowers so, take it easy as you head out and about. We will not have rain nonstop all day today so doing anything outdoors without getting wet will take some strategy and your best weapon is a quick peak of the radar on the Local4Casters App.

