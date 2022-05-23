ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Eastern Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina Western Greenwood County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Abbeville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Greenwood, Hodges and Cokesbury around 540 PM EDT. Ware Shoals and Shoals Junction around 550 PM EDT. Waterloo around 600 PM EDT. Laurens and Gray Court around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Coronaca, Bradley, Hickory Tavern, Ora and Promised Land. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bamberg; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, west central Clarendon, southeastern Bamberg and central Orangeburg Counties through 545 AM EDT At 509 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Orangeburg County Airport to Branchville to Padgetts. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee, Rowesville, Poplar Creek Landing, Stumphole Landing, Yonder Field and Low Falls Landing. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 151 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Calhoun, north central Orangeburg and southern Richland Counties through 530 AM EDT At 456 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Orangeburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Brookdale, St. Matthews, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, Cameron, Fort Motte, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall, Edisto, Creston and Lone Star. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 138 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

