ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2 NFL Stars Are Reportedly Skipping Team OTAs

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago

A pair of Pro Bowl players won't be at their team's respective OTAs this week, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. "Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Star Appears To Be Leaning Toward Retirement

Alex Mack's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in question over the past month, and his absence from OTAs this week has only increased the speculation. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that Mack hasn't made an official decision yet. That being said, it appears the Pro Bowl center is leaning one way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Has Reportedly Been Sued

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is being sued by Leaf Trading Cards for breach of contract. Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country was first to report this news. Leaf Trading Cards is accusing Lamb of failing to fulfill an agreement to autograph cards for the company. As a result, some orders were not fulfilled.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson No Longer With ESPN: Fans React

Magic Johnson's latest stint at ESPN didn't last very long. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Lakers legend is no longer part of the network's NBA Countdown squad. Johnson made just one appearance this season for NBA Countdown. It was announced back in October that he...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his newlywed wife took a trip to Miami for the Formula 1 event. Brittany Mahomes, who's amassed a pretty big following on social media, shared some...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Sends Clear Message About Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel remains on the San Francisco 49ers without a new contract, and the disgruntled wide receiver unsurprisingly will not report to voluntary offseason workouts. Although the two sides have yet to reach a resolution, Kyle Shanahan still believes they can repair the relationship. During Tuesday's press conference (h/t Pro...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Panthers Release Former Cowboys Defensive Lineman

After adding a number of edge rusher options to the roster, the Carolina Panthers chose to move off one of those players Tuesday. The team announced the waiving of defensive end Joe Jackson, clearing a spot on the Carolina's 90-man squad. Jackson a former fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Insiders#Nfl Network#49ers#American Football#Pro Bowl#The Nfl Network#Wr#Niners
The Spun

Cowboys Get Concerning Tyron Smith Injury News

One of the Cowboys' best offensive linemen is experiencing some back pain during OTAs. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media and confirmed that Smith is dealing with some tightness in his lower back. He ended up missing practice due to that injury. Smith has dealt with injury problems...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nick Foles Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing For Frank Reich

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts officially signed veteran quarterback Nick Foles to their roster. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Foles made it abundantly clear that he's thrilled to be back on the same team as Frank Reich. Their first stint together was in Philadelphia. Foles told reporters that learning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Ravens Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts added to their running back depth today, signing former Baltimore Ravens runner Ty'Son Williams. Williams spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, making his NFL debut in 2021. He appeared in 13 games last fall, with three starts. Overall, Williams rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Announce They've Signed A Veteran Quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their depth chart this Thursday, signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley, a former fifth-round pick out of UCLA, spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he did not play a single snap. Prior to his stint with the Colts, Hundley spent two years with...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

1 Major Program Appears To Be Out For Arch Manning

Alabama has landed a top class of 2023 quarterback recruit from Louisiana, but not Arch Manning. Eli Holstein announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Rivals ranks the Zachary High School passer as the No. 51 overall prospect, and 247Sports lists him as the eighth-best quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Breaking: Atlanta Falcons Star Is Out For The Offseason

The Atlanta Falcons will have to get through their offseason workout program without one of their top defensive players. On Thursday, head coach Arthur Smith announced that linebacker Deion Jones is out for the offseason. According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones had offseason shoulder surgery. Jones,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Tight End Cut After Tuesday's Signing

It was one tight end in, one tight end out for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. On the same day they signed Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Cleveland also cut Nick Guggemos. Guggemos spent last season on the Browns' practice squad and had signed a futures deal with the team this offseason. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
513K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy