Healthy vision and mental health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether a specific time of year or all year round, pet parents need to be armed and aware of sensitivities that often increase during the spring and summer season. For more information, visit Merrick Pet Care.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - AAA shows the average cost of a gallon in West Virginia is $4.45 and diesel at $5.62. It is a strain felt by firefighters whose trucks may only use diesel. For the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, it costs upward of $100 to fill a truck. According...
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Epidemiologists with the Scioto County Health Department have confirmed that a recent sickness outbreak at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, Ohio was caused by Norovirus. The department says test results from stool samples confirmed positive for the virus. Health officials say the outbreak occurred at...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just in time for summer and memorial day, we have the ingredients for a fantastic party. Cookbook author and food writer Rebecca Lang joined Susan on Studio 3 to share her top tips. Rebecca has a new cookbook out called ‘Y’all Come on Over.’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For students of any age, the thought of trying to navigate the possibility of an active-shooter situation can be an overwhelming thing to do. However, following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, one of many thoughts running through parents’ minds is how to help prepare their children ahead of a potentially life-threatening situation.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- “Signing day” has often been associated to high school students signing to play ball at a college. But, the definition is a little different for certain members of the class of 2022 at South Point High School. Four of the 99 graduating seniors...
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been 89 days since Grace Smith went missing from Mason County, W.Va. Her family held a vigil at the steps of the Mason County Courthouse Thursday to share memories and show their determination to find answers. Jodie Jones is Grace’s sister. She showed...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’ll be state tournament time before you know it in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as teams are hoping to move on to the next round. In the WV regionals, Hurricane, Sissonville and George Washington won game one of their best of three series while Boyd County punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 in Lexington.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Run for the Wall returned to our region Wednesday evening. Close to 400 motorcycles arrived around 5:10 p.m. at Nitro’s Living Memorial Park. Nitro was one of their stops on their way from California to...
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A startup manufacturer of economical, sustainable and fire-resistant doors and cabinetry, is going to invest $45.5 million into the State of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The governor says Omnis Building Technologies (OBT) Ashland will create 55 jobs with a new facility in Greenup...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first few charter schools are expected to open this fall in West Virginia, but there won’t be one in Kanawha County. The charter school set to open in Nitro has been delayed for at least a year, and educators are looking for a new location.
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -Ashland City Board of Commissioners voted to establish an entertainment destination downtown and apply for an entertainment destination center license from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. During a special event, participating restaurants or businesses are permitted with a license, to serve alcohol within the entertainment district.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the most common ways to refresh your outdoor space is with a deck, which not only addresses the demand for indoor-outdoor living, but increases the total livable square footage and home value. The decking focus for homeowners used to be maintenance, but has since...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Single mom Kristen Olsen said her world transformed last summer. “I got a letter in the mail that said I was going to start getting $300 a month, and I thought, that can’t be true,” she recalled. “We were hurting so bad. I think I must have got that letter in August of last year and things were just so tight in the news, and so I’m thinking I’ll believe it when it shows up in my bank account... and it did.”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A high school English teacher has been charged with the solicitation of a minor. A criminal complaint states Nathan Lee Litteral, 37, of Kenova, is accused of soliciting underage girls through text messages and social media. Litteral is an employee at Huntington High School. According to...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) - The new chocolate pretzel McFlurry at Mcdonald’s is vanilla soft serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits, topped with caramel swirl. The company calls it the ‘perfect combination of salty and sweet.’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With gas prices rising, many people are choosing to hit the high seas over the open road this summer. In fact, 41% of Americans recently surveyed by AAA said that they are considering a cruise in the near future. To help you navigate the waters, travel...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man and his dog managed to make it out of their home safely Tuesday morning after a fire, the Charleston Fire Department reports. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Washington Street West. Firefighters say the home was heavily damaged. The portion of...
Comments / 0