Chicago, IL

Chicago City Council delays action on Mayor Lightfoot's curfew for minors: 'This is ridiculous'

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's executive order turning back the clock and age of Chicago's seldom-enforced curfew law - from 11-to-10 p.m. for minors under 18 instead of under 17-will not have the weight of law behind it. At least not for a few days. Two mayoral allies -...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 46

J G
3d ago

or prosecute the parents for negligence and hold them accountable for their unaccompanied minors. pretty sure race has nothing to do with these actions. I think iggnorance and stupidity are the cause.

Reply(3)
20
Fran
3d ago

This it's not an issue about race but certain people will always make it an issue about race! there is no winning. The police have their hands tied. It's time to raze Chicago and start all over again.

Reply
15
mizerbob
3d ago

Someone ought to shut down the ACLU for causing more race relation problems then they resolve. They were good years ago but not in today's world.

Reply(1)
10
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago’s first casino is being billed as a pension solution. But it won’t be enough.

A Chicago casino passed Wednesday, with city officials touting it as a way to pay for the retirements of city workers. “This revenue source in my opinion, is probably one of the last larger pieces of revenue that we will be afforded – short of increasing the property taxes – to meet these [pension] obligations,” said Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th Ward, one of the 41 aldermen who voted in favor of the casino.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Ordinance introduced to entice more recruits to CPD

CHICAGO — With more off days being canceled for CPD officers, one alderman introduced an ordinance to help with recruiting. Ald. Matt O’Shea said the Chicago Police Department is in a staffing crisis. There are currently 11,680 officers on the force — comparted to around 13,000 two years...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Chicago groups want Mayor Lightfoot to focus on violence prevention programs instead of curfews

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-five community groups are demanding Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot change how the city addresses the increase in gun violence during the summer.Organizations like A Just Harvest and the Chicago Community Bond Fund want Chicago to re-think its response to violence. They said tougher curfews and more police won't stop the problem. Instead of focusing on the aftermath, they want the city to look at programs to stop the shooting before it starts."We want our city to invest in the things that actually work and address root causes: stable housing, not more incarceration," said Briana Payton of the Chicago Community Bond Fund.So far this year, Chicago police have responded to nearly 900 shooting incidents. That's actually down 15% from the same time last year.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Andre Vasquez
POLITICO

GOP governor debate, 'hellhole' and all

It’s Wednesday, Illinois. And here we are again, mourning the lives of children taken in a deadly gun massacre while lawmakers wring their hands about what to do next. It turns out watching back-to-back GOP governor debates wasn’t so bad, thanks to NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern keeping the heat on Richard Irvin to not filibuster his answers.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

'Corrupt hellhole': Republican candidates for Illinois governor debate Chicago crime

CHICAGO - Chicago's street violence was at the center of two broadcast forums featuring the six Republican candidates for Illinois governor Tuesday night. "Let's think about Chicago: a crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole," said State Senator Darren Bailey. In a strange twist, though, three participated in one forum while three others...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook County prosecutors were ‘motivated by racial discrimination’ during murder case jury selection: appellate court

CHICAGO — The Illinois Appellate Court this week found that prosecutors in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office were “motivated by racial discrimination” when they dismissed a Black woman from the jury pool in a murder case that centered around the killing of a federal informant. In an order made public Tuesday, the court reversed […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Area#Chicago City Council#Aldermanic#Mcdonald
Block Club Chicago

Pilsen’s Alderman Moves To Downzone St. Adalbert Church Site To Block Development As Archdiocese Threatens To Sue

PILSEN — Pilsen’s alderman has moved to downzone the beloved St. Adalbert Roman Catholic Church site — and its owner, the Archdiocese of Chicago, is threatening to sue. The city’s Committee on Zoning voted 11-4 to back Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez’s (25th) push to change the site’s zoning, limiting what can be developed at the site at 1628-1650 W. 17th St.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago teens protesting city’s new curfew

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teens in Chicago are protesting the city’s new curfew. They demanded Mayor Lori Lightfoot to stop the city council vote that took place on Monday night, saying that it criminalizes teens of color. The teens said that they should be part of the process of designing the city’s summer youth engagement […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot swept into office as an avowed reformer. Three years later, critics see ‘missed opportunities’ and a mixed record

CHICAGO — As a candidate for mayor, Lori Lightfoot promised to transform Chicago’s often corrupt political culture, in part by taking away the near-total power aldermen have over matters in their own wards and by leading a transparent government. “For years, they said Chicago ain’t ready for reform....
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond Council agrees to support lawsuit calling for election of superior court judges

A lawsuit aiming to change the way judges are selected in some of Indiana's largest counties is gathering support. Currently, 88 counties elect their superior court judges directly. But in Lake, Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties, they're selected by the governor from a pool of candidates created by a judicial nominating commission. Voters only have the option to retain or reject them, when their term ends.
HAMMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy