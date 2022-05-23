ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, CT

Fire Ravages Landmark Route 22 Diner

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Bridgewater Diner on Route 22 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A late-night fire ravaged a popular diner on Route 22, developing reports say.

Several local fire crews rushed to the scene of the blaze at the Bridgewater Diner on Route 22 around 12:15 a.m., according to initial reports.

The first-alarm fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes as both sides of the highway were closed to traffic.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.

A phone call made to the Bridgewater Diner went straight to voicemail, while the eatery remains temporarily closed following the blaze, its Google business page says.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

