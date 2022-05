The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the resident of a home on C.R. 347 near La Vernia who died in a May 12 fire that claimed the home. Sylvia Silvey Wallace, 74, was home alone when the fire started, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Clint Garza. Due to health issues and limited mobility, she was unable to exit the two-story house and lost her life in the fire. Her husband was at work at the time.

LA VERNIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO