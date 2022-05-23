California Employers Association (CEA) Launches Personal Development Coaching During Mental Health Awareness Month

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome Bill Spear, Orange County SCORE Representative, as our guest speaker at our June Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, June 14th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Bill will offer an overview of the many services and programs that SCORE offers to businesses here in Orange County. SCORE is well known for offering free business mentoring and low-cost or no-cost business training to help business owners grow or start new businesses. They have a wide array of workshops and specialty sub-groups along with retired experts who share their individual expertise with businesses.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO