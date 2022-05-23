ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California Employers Association (CEA) Launches Personal Development Coaching During Mental Health Awareness Month

By cindy-holden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The California Employers Association (CEA) is launching a new service, Coaching U, specifically for individuals looking to improve their careers, relationships and life goals. CEA’s Personal Development Coaching program is designed to have positive impact on self-confidence, well-being, leadership and work performance....

Heroes of the Pandemic Celebrated in Orange County

The pioneering mRNA COVID vaccine work accomplished by distinguished scientists around the globe saved millions of lives during the pandemic, while everyday heroes performed countless acts of kindness and self-sacrifice to help keep us all safe. Those heroes were honored at special events April 29 and 30. Honoring these heroes...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MISMO Certifies the DocMagic Total eClose Platform and Proprietary RON Technology

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of compliant loan document generation, automated regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it attained MISMO’s eClosing System and remote online notarization (RON) certifications for its Total eClose™ solution. Both certifications are part of MISMO’s eMortgage...
TORRANCE, CA
Downtown Business Owners Discussing Community Benefit District Concept

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
San Juan Hills Graduate Receives Scholarship from Local Group

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Senator Dave Min’s gun violence prevention bills clear the California Senate

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) issued the following statement in response to the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 915and SB 1384 off of the Senate Floor. The two bills come on the heels of a mass shooting in Laguna Woods where a gunman targeted a church full of Taiwanese parishioners, killing one and leaving five individuals critically injured.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
Coast Guard encourages members of the public to review and participate in safe boating practices ahead of Los Angeles Fleet Week

The Coast Guard encourages members of the public to review and participate in safe boating practices during National Safe Boating Week and ahead of Los Angeles Fleet Week. In conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, fleet week will take place in Los Angeles from May 24th to the 30th. Fleet week recognizes and honors military members and is historically a busy weekend for the boating community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The first of four PFAS treatment facilities in Garden Grove begins operation

The Orange County Water District (OCWD; the District) and the City of Garden Grove began operating one of four treatment plants being constructed in Garden Grove to remove per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from local well water. PFAS are a group of thousands of manmade, heat-resistant chemicals that are prevalent in...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Anaheim Residents Are Asking What It Takes to Get Corporations to Sit Out the Local Campaign Season

A stream of adults wearing Mickey ears and sunscreen stopped upon a red hand signal at the crosswalk of Katella Avenue and Harbor Boulevard on Wednesday morning. A few feet away stood roughly 50-60 other adults wearing union shirts and crowding the same intersection – or what some might consider the heart of Anaheim’s resort industry. These were hospitality workers, likely employed by the hotels and entertainment venues all around them.
ANAHEIM, CA
Entire Mission Viejo City Council Now Being Sued For Allegedly Improperly Holding Office

One Mission Viejo resident is now suing his entire city council, alleging they illegally extended their terms and should be removed from the dais. The legal battle stretches across two legal cases, the second of which just got a sign off from California Attorney General Rob Bonta to move forward and question whether the council is illegally holding their seats.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Legislation addressing harassment of election workers passes the Senate

The California State Senate approved legislation today to protect election workers by keeping their home addresses confidential. SB 1131, authored by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), passed with a 30-8-2 vote. The bill will stymie increasing harassment and violent threats directed at election workers. “The rise of aggressive and abusive behavior...
CALIFORNIA STATE
F/A-18s to conduct operations out of Long Beach Airport May 27 through May 31

Two F/A-18 aircraft will conduct operations at Long Beach Airport from Friday, May 27 through Tuesday, May 31. It is anticipated that the aircraft will arrive in the afternoon on Friday, conduct operations throughout the weekend for Fleet Week Los Angeles, and the depart in the morning on Tuesday. All times are tentative and subject to change without notice.
LONG BEACH, CA
Orange County representative from SCORE to speak at the June Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome Bill Spear, Orange County SCORE Representative, as our guest speaker at our June Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, June 14th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Bill will offer an overview of the many services and programs that SCORE offers to businesses here in Orange County. SCORE is well known for offering free business mentoring and low-cost or no-cost business training to help business owners grow or start new businesses. They have a wide array of workshops and specialty sub-groups along with retired experts who share their individual expertise with businesses.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Tips to stay prepared, connected during wildfires, natural disasters

Tips to stay prepared, connected during wildfires, natural disasters. For Southern California residents, preparing and protecting your home or business in the event of a wildfire is a daily reality. A top priority for Cox during a wildfire or other natural disaster is to keep customers connected so they can...
ENVIRONMENT
Council Honors Late San Clemente Icon Ken Nielsen

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, May 26, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Wahoo’s in Los Alamitos invests in diner safety with new UV lights to kill viruses and bacteria

Dining out in the COVID and post-COVID era can make some people nervous about all sorts of potential health risks. Wahoo’s Fish Taco in Los Alamitos takes these concerns seriously, and the business – which already boasts HEPA air purifiers in the dining area – has invested in technology called J.Protect that employs ultraviolet light to defend against both bacteria and viruses.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Sarmiento: Thank You to Councilmember Jose F. Moreno for His Efforts to Draw Attention to the Harm Inflicted on the Residents of Anaheim

The following statement intends to provide comment on an aspect not sufficiently discussed regarding the damning allegations of corruption facing the City of Anaheim. According to the information contained in the complaint and accompanying affidavits, there is ample complicity and responsibility that rests on the parties expressly identified in these documents, including the Mayor of Anaheim, the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, Anaheim city staff, lobbyists, consultants, and others that enabled this breach of public trust to occur.
ANAHEIM, CA

