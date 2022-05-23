Wells Fargo donates to wildfire relief efforts in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wells Fargo is donating $50,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in New Mexico. The money will go to the All Together New Mexico Fund and the Santa Fe Community Foundations Resiliency Fund.
Story continues below
- Crime: Police search for five teens accused in Albuquerque gas station shooting
- Albuquerque: Shea Serrano project begins filming in Albuquerque, casts local actor
- New Mexico: Unlikely survivors found at El Porvenir Campgrounds
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 23 de Mayo 2022
$10,000 will be distributed to the Las Vegas area. Another $10,000 will go to the Village of Ruidoso. The remaining $30,00 will be used for statewide relief efforts. The funds will be delivered through the Santa Fe Community Foundation. The funds will be distributed in coordination with local organizations for emergency shelter, food, water and access to medical support.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2