Albuquerque, NM

Wells Fargo donates to wildfire relief efforts in New Mexico

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wells Fargo is donating $50,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in New Mexico. The money will go to the All Together New Mexico Fund and the Santa Fe Community Foundations Resiliency Fund.

$10,000 will be distributed to the Las Vegas area. Another $10,000 will go to the Village of Ruidoso. The remaining $30,00 will be used for statewide relief efforts. The funds will be delivered through the Santa Fe Community Foundation. The funds will be distributed in coordination with local organizations for emergency shelter, food, water and access to medical support.

Raven The Black Bird
3d ago

I am hoping the people that deserve this money will get the money for them to rebuild not going into somebody's pocket all of it should be for them whatever donations they get should go straight to the people that lost their property and their homes all that money should go directly to them to rebuild their homes and their lives

