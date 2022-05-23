ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hour changes at the Duluth Public Library

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duluth Public Library announces changes to their hours. All branches...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

$5 million facility coming to Duluth

Construction will start soon on a brand new regional facility in Duluth that will house the construction and waste management operations for Veit, a specialty contractor company. "The facility is going to allow them to continue their current operations but give them the ability to grow over the next twenty to thirty years, says Roush. The space and the footprint will potentially double our size. That is the goal!" Jesse Roush is the Senior Vice President of Operations at Veit.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Cook County, Bessemer, Cohasset

Cook County, MN- Earlier this week the County Road 45 Pike Lake Road Reconstruction project began and it’s expected to run through September. The closure will impact Country Road 44 to County Road 7 and Cascade River west to Babineau Corner. The work will reconstruct certain gravel roads, fix ditches, as well as realign roads for better sight lines. Cook county is expecting several more construction projects this summer.
COOK COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Love Your Block and NEAC hold creativity event

Love Your Block Duluth partnered with the Northern Expressions Arts for a creativity event at Harrison Community Center in Duluth Thursday evening. The event featured several craft and creativity activities as well as provided information on how to apply for Love Your Block mini grants to improve people’s communities.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Busiest time ahead for the Twin Ports Interchange project

About 100 people are clocking in right now on the Twin Ports Interchange project site, and it is a busy place. Indeed, the manager said it's the busiest season for them yet. Sometimes, that means clocking in on weekends. "We are still feeling the pressure of the late spring as...
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Riley

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Two Duluth teachers get "Gold Star"

Two Duluth educators were named Goldfine Gold Star Teachers Thursday night. Alison Wood, who teaches at Denfeld, won for the high school level. And Cindy Sutherland, an instructor at Piedmont, was honored among elementary teachers. Denfeld Principal Tom Tusken commended Wood for her commitment to change and innovation. Piedmont Principal...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Bridge City Music Festival in Virginia

The annual Bridge City Music Festival returns to Olcott Park in Virginia on Saturday, June 25. This year's event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. There will be three stages with 14 artists and 50 vendors. Kids can have fun in the carnival. Visit https://bridgecitymusicfestival.com/2022-details. Bridge City Music...
VIRGINIA, MN
drydenwire.com

Governor Evers Approves US 63 Improvement Project In Polk County

POLK COUNTY -- To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $3.94 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for an improvement project on US 63 from County J to US 8 in Polk County. Construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, May...
POLK COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Moose Lake Correctional Facility names new warden

MOOSE LAKE, MN -- A new warden has taken over the reins of the Moose Lake correctional facility. Brian Collins was sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon after starting his new job earlier this spring. Collins started his career in the Minnesota Department of Human Services as a security...
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Power 96

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Keith J

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

School districts reflect on security, in the wake of shooting in Texas

Sadness for so many because of what happened at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Staff are checking in on the policies and procedures, as they consider the unthinkable happening here. "Anytime there's violence in our schools, the whole educational community in our country is affected," shared Tim Rohweder, the principal...
TEXAS STATE
boreal.org

Historic flooding continues in the Rainy Lake Basin

Lakefront property owners at Crane Lake and Kabetogama continue battling the still-rising flood waters of the Rainy River Basin, flooding that immediately threatens to eclipse the highest mark recorded in over 70 years and could soon set a new all-time record. The gauge at Crane Lake registered 1,122.55 feet on...
KABETOGAMA, MN
WDIO-TV

Space heater cited in Aitkin County fire that killed three

AITKIN, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a space heater may have been involved in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County. The fire broke out in a trailer home early last Sunday in Wealthwood Township north of Lake Mille Lacs. Authorities say...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Explosion of RV campgrounds stirs controversy in Wisconsin

SPOONER, Wis. — An explosion of RV campgrounds during the pandemic has turned lake country in western Wisconsin into ground zero in a growing turf war over lake property. Cabin owners and many residents in Burnett and Washburn counties have fought vigorously over the last two years to stop the growth of these campgrounds.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
froggyweb.com

Space heater cited in Minnesota fire that killed three

AITKIN, Minn. – A space heater may have been a factor in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County. The fire broke out in a trailer home early last Sunday north of Lake Mille Lacs. Authorities say sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived, and...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

