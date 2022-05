The process of revitalizing a car-free section of Newark Avenue finally has an end in sight as construction is chugging along on the last portion of the street. After years of planning and more than a few delays, the renovation of the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza kicked off last spring. Designed by Red Bank-based Maser Consulting, the $6.7 million project aims to create a more formal plaza to replace the green paint version that has been around since 2015.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO