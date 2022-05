The Tamaqua 2022 Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Karl Smulligan of Tamaqua has been named grand marshal of the parade, while Charles Odorizzi will be the featured speaker for the Memorial Day service. The service, held at the Soldiers’ Circle in Odd Fellow’s Cemetery, will take place at 11 a.m. The color guard of C.H. Berry Post #173, Tamaqua American Legion, will render honors.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO