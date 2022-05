FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people in Fort Pierce have been arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation that found evidence of fentanyl trafficking. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop that occurred on Friday, May 20, on Avenue A in Fort Pierce led to the arrest of 33-year-old Sheryl Lynn Snyder on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

