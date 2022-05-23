Nick Caserio: Derek Stingley Jr. has some work to do to be ready for camp

This year’s draft has come and gone and the 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it’s finally time for Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown. Last year’s list ranked Patrick Mahomes (KC), Josh Allen (BUF), and Aaron Rodgers (GB) as the top 3 quarterbacks – all three made the playoffs, and Rodgers was named league MVP for the fourth time in his career. All three will be back with their respective teams in 2022, but after an offseason that has been among the craziest in NFL history — Tom Brady retiring and then unretiring, Russell Wilson heading to Denver, and all of the uncertainty surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns — there’s no shortage of questions about how this season will shape up.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO