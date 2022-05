SOUTH LYON – Ava Bradshaw is not very used to close calls. As the South Lyon softball’s stellar ace on the mound, she is used to taking care of business. Yet, Bradshaw found herself battling for every out late down the stretch against rival South Lyon East in the Lakes Valley Conference championship game on Wednesday. After South Lyon built a 5-0 after five innings, East loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh and had the tying run on third base before the Lions escaped with the narrow 5-4 championship victory.

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO