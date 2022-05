Lancaster County, PA — A Lancaster man has been arrested after police say he stole over $150.00 worth of property from a locked hotel room. Police say 56-year-old John Parker Gilbert, III is facing several charges including Burglary and Criminal Trespass, after he entered a locked hotel room at the Red Carpet Inn on Lincoln Highway East through the framework of an air conditioner and stole over $150.00 worth of property from the resident of the room.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO