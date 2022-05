The city of Diamondhead last week introduced its new “Village to Village Concept” to help senior citizens “age successfully at home.”. The Village to Village Concept is designed to be a hub “to bring every resource for seniors in one location,” Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo said Friday. “They can come for anything they need, bring volunteers to assist, whether it’s driving someone to an appointment or bringing them to get something to eat or bringing everybody together to have social events.

DIAMONDHEAD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO