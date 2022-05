This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. BYU’s track and field teams head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for NCAA preliminaries while the baseball team is in Stockton, California, for the West Coast Conference tournament this week. In the same time span, men’s golf will compete in the NCAA championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, and it looks like basketball coach Mark Pope is zeroing in on assistant coach hire as Tom Holmoe announced Amber Whiting as the new women’s head basketball coach.

