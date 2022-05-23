ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Halfmoon Spray Park to open for the summer May 28

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17P8n4_0fndcf5d00

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Halfmoon Spray Park will be opening for the season on Saturday, May 28. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The Spray Park will be reserved for the summer recreation program from 10 a.m. to noon from June 27 to August 5. Several spray pads in the Capital Region opened on May 21 and May 22 due to a heatwave across the area.

The splash pads in Albany and Troy will be open daily later this summer. The Albany splash pads will be open from Saturday, June 26 to Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
Albany, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#For The Summer#Halfmoon#The Halfmoon Spray Park#Nexstar Media Inc
Q 105.7

Two Big Giant Holes Sit in Downtown Albany! Why are they Here?

Have you seen those two big, giant holes that sit near the Egg at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany? Ever wondered what they do and why they're here?. Okay, some of you know what they are, and that's fine. Before we reveal the real answer, let's take a second and go over the "wrong answers only" version of this quiz based on what some Upstate New York residents seem to think.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy