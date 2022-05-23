Halfmoon Spray Park to open for the summer May 28

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Halfmoon Spray Park will be opening for the season on Saturday, May 28. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Spray Park will be reserved for the summer recreation program from 10 a.m. to noon from June 27 to August 5. Several spray pads in the Capital Region opened on May 21 and May 22 due to a heatwave across the area.

The splash pads in Albany and Troy will be open daily later this summer. The Albany splash pads will be open from Saturday, June 26 to Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

