Heavy storm in Ontario kills two, injures others
ONTARIO, Canada ( ABC4 ) – Heavy wind and rain is wreaking havoc in Ontario, Canada.
Officials say the storm is causing widespread power outages.Photos: Storm pics
Falling trees have reportedly killed two people, leaving three others injured.
