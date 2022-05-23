ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy storm in Ontario kills two, injures others

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

ONTARIO, Canada ( ABC4 ) – Heavy wind and rain is wreaking havoc in Ontario, Canada.

Officials say the storm is causing widespread power outages.

Falling trees have reportedly killed two people, leaving three others injured.

