Heavy storm in Ontario kills two, injures others

London has been inundated with reports of freak “apolcalyptic” downpours, hail, thunder and lightening today as heavy showers battered central and southern England.Forecasters this morning warned Britons that, despite a dry start to Tuesday in northern areas, showers would soon ramp up across the whole of the UK.The storm descended on the capital just before 1pm today. Social media was flooded with videos and images of the sudden change in weather. One Independent journalist weighed in on the action, reporting scenes of “booming thunder, hail, torrential rain” illumated by sudden flashes of lightening.London is lightening, booming thunder, hail, torrential rain,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO