VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – Valley City State University will induct 27 individuals into the VCSU Coaches Hall of Fame as its inaugural class this spring. The 27 VCSU alumni will receive the Osmon Icon Award during a ceremony on Friday, June 10, at the Valley City Eagles Club. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by contacting the VCSU Foundation Office at 701-845-7203 by May 27. The evening starts with a social hour from 5-6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 6:45 p.m.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO