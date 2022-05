Seven organizations across the state to share nearly $500,000 in funding. An organization that offers affordable housing to people who need a second chance and an organization that helps people navigate the complexities and financial burden of obtaining legal identification are among seven recipients of the Florida Blue Foundation’s annual Sapphire Awards. The awardees will share nearly $500,000 that will allow them to continue to focus on innovative ideas and programs to improve health equity in their communities.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO