When I moved to Lansing, the Lansing Mall was a great place to go shop. That was 26 years ago. The second place I lived was at Village Green Apartments, right behind the north side of the Lansing Mall. It was nice to be able to walk across the street to visit Spencer’s Gifts. On the rare occasion that I needed to get some dress clothes, I could meander across the street to J.C. Penny. Yeah, I'm a high roller. I remember the World Buffet that is now the Best Buy.

LANSING, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO