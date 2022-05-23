Man, 21, critically wounded in Gresham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toddler is dead after a fire Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the Roseland neighborhood.Chicago firefighters responded to the fire on the second floor of a courtyard apartment building at 11035 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 8 a.m.According to the Chicago Fire Department, there were heavy flames upon arrival. A 2-year-old girl, identified as Kailey Curry, was found unresponsive after an extensive search of the building and attempts to resuscitate the child failed, according to the Fire Department.Fire officials said it's unclear if Curry was alone when the fire broke out -- but she...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO