Airbus SE EADSY is establishing a hydrogen-focused facility in the United Kingdom; its latest attempt to boost the design of its next generation of aircraft, reported CNBC. Airbus stated in a statement Wednesday that the Zero Emission Development Centre in Filton, Bristol, has already begun working on the technology's development. One of the site's main purposes will be to work on what Airbus calls a "cost-competitive cryogenic fuel system" for its ZEROe aircraft.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO