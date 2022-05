BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The cremated remains of 47 people from five countries are set to launch from the Space Coast on Wednesday. The company, Celestis, said the remains will be attached to a telecommunications satellite, which is expected to orbit for about a decade. Once the satellite is decommissioned, the contents are expected to burn upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

