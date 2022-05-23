ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New measurements from Northern Sweden show less methane emission than feared

Cover picture for the articleIt is widely understood that thawing permafrost can lead to significant amounts of methane being released. However, new research shows that in some areas, this release of methane could be a tenth of the amount predicted from a thaw. The research was conducted in Sweden by an international group that includes...

