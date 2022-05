May 27 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Dallas Mavericks and into the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors shot 51.1% as a team and totaled 36 assists in the 120-110 Game 5 win...

