ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Woods, KS

Lawsuit filed over Mission Hills Country Club pickleball courts

By Heidi Schmidt, Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBS6j_0fndaLhd00

MISSION WOODS, Kan. — The Mission Woods mayor and his wife are ready to go to court over a popular activity.

Darrell and Laurie Franklin live in a home near Mission Woods Road and Mission Woods Terrace. Their home backs up to Mission Hills Country Club.

The Franklins are suing the country club over its pickleball courts.

According to the lawsuit, the tennis courts at Mission Woods Country Club are on the Northwest portion of the property. All of the homes in the neighborhood are to the east and west of the tennis courts. The country club converted the southernmost outdoor tennis court into four outdoor pickleball courts.

Randi Mahomes launches custom totes that meet stadium requirements

The lawsuit said the converted pickleball courts are 90 feet from the property line and less than 200 feet from the Franklin’s home.

“Playing pickelball on pickleball courts positioned in proximity to residential homes creates a nuisance. Absent appropriate noise abatement efforts, it is recommended that pickleball courts be positioned at least 500 to 600 feet away from residential properties, with a potential need for greater distance in environments like golf courses due to the refraction of the noise,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges pickleball creates a louder sound than tennis and is more intrusive to the surrounding areas. The activity is also played on smaller courts, so there are more people playing pickleball in the same area as one tennis match.

An attorney representing Mission Hills Country Club said the tennis court was converted to pickleball courts in 2017. It said the country club installed an acoustic barrier called Acoustifence earlier in May. The fence blocks and reduces sound.

The lawsuit also claims pickleball is played at the country club from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and results in a continuous and repetitive nuisance. It also alleges there is loud music and vulgar language coming from the courts.

“When the paddle hits the ball it creates a popping sound that causes mental false alarms and makes it difficult to relax, concentrate, or sleep soundly. The continual noise can cause stress, fatigue and anxiety,” according to the lawsuit.

Go inside this $4M, 200-acre Missouri winery for sale

The club’s attorney said the country club sent an update to members last week. In the memo it said pickleball play will be limited to the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. It also said all social gatherings on the courts in question must end by 9 p.m.

The country club also installed timers to make sure the court lights are turned off at 9:20 p.m. each night.

The lawsuit asks for a judge to prevent pickleball from being played on the four converted courts at the country club and ban the club from adding additional pickleball courts within 600 feet of the Franklin’s home.

The lawsuit also asks a judge to require the country club to take additional sound reduction measures.

Finally, the lawsuit asks the judge to award the Franklins damages caused by the nuisance they claim the pickleball courts cause.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Mission Woods, KS
City
Mission Hills, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
kansascitymag.com

Where this kitschy stagecoach Statue landed after leaving Overland Park

It’s an odd piece of art in an odd spot. But this kitschy, eye-catching stagecoach placed just perfectly in an oblong oval median in Independence has a story to tell. This close-to-lifesize fiberglass stagecoach was made for a UMB bank branch in Overland Park and installed in 1971. It was a landmark at the corner of 80th Street and Metcalf Avenue for the past fifty years. Jeff Rogers, the director of the Independence Square Association, insists it works for Independence, too.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Country Club#Tennis Court#Lawsuit#Woods#Franklin
tonyskansascity.com

Politicos Mourn Abandoned Downtown Kansas City Newspaper Printing Building

This morning the leadership class took a meeting at an ironic and iconic locale . . . The old printing facility for the Kansas City Star which now sits empty. The group was paying lip-service to infrastructure funding and/or checking seating order at the taxpayer trough . . . Meanwhile, this melancholy observation caught our attention . . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
myleaderpaper.com

Missouri voters to decide who controls Kansas City's police funding

(The Center Square) – In the ongoing debate about whether state government should dictate local tax issues comes a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution. Senate Joint Resolution 38 would require voters in November to approve or reject a constitutional amendment giving the General Assembly the ability to increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners. Currently, only one police force meets that criterion—Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Union Station Tribute To Texas School Shooting

Tonight Kansas City marks one of the darkest days in American history with a fitting sign of solidarity:. "The building's exterior lights will be turned off except for the two white window arches." Here's a glimpse at their message . . . Old school locals call this place Kansas City's...
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy