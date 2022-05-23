ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Albert Kahn designed hundreds of buildings in Detroit; his legacy still lives on today

By Dave LewAllen
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Albert Kahn's building designs dot the landscape of Downtown Detroit, and his work still stands tall more than a century later.

“From houses to mausoleums to clubs to factories, all kinds of stuff, the schools, the hospitals, he’s done it all," Heidi Pfannes, the president of the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation, said.

The Allbert Kahn story is now on display at the Detroit Historical Museum. I toured the exhibition with Pfannes, and anyone who has an interest in history would find the exhibit fascinating.

"Whether you’re an engineer or an architect, I think all of them would be very intrigued, and of course, the kids," she said.

Kids of all ages will be amazed by the Lego models of the Kahn-designed buildings, including the Fisher Building and its more than 100,000 LEGO pieces, all the creation of Jim Garrett.

“He loves Lego, obviously, but he also loves Detroit architecture and history, especially Albert Kahn," Eric Keller said. “It’s pretty impressive, I think it’s the star of the show.”

Lego displays of Albert Kahn buildings at Detroit Historical Museum

Without question, it's one of the most recognizable buildings in Detroit.

Kahn began his design work in 1927 and construction on the Art-Deco jewel in New Center only took 15 months. The building opened in September 1928.

“In and of itself it’s beautiful and it’s remarkable but it’s a building everybody knows, it’s really iconic," Keller said. "I think that’s important because there’s a lot beyond that that the show tries to discuss, but seeing something that familiar, I think, really helps people."

A self-made architect, Kahn's early factory designs are also part of the exhibition, including Henry Ford's Highland Park plant and the famous Packard Plant from the early 1900s.

“It opens up their eyes as to Albert Kahn’s influence, not just in the city but around the world and that’s what we’re trying to do, is tell that story of the legacy of Albert and the impact he’s had on the world," Pfannes said.

Walkthrough of Albert Kahn exhibit at Detroit Historical Museum

Detroit boasts a variety of architectural styles, but Kahn is often referred to as the "architect of Detroit."

“We’re not exactly sure of the exact number but about 900 buildings in the city of Detroit. Now, multiple projects for those 900 buildings and so it just goes on and on," Pfannes said.

The massive list includes The Belle Isle Aquarium and Conservatory, the Detroit Athletic Club, the former General Motors World Headquarters, The Detroit News Building, the Detroit Free Press Building, The Vinton Building and many, many more.

