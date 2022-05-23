Shooting that killed Maine toddler preceded by shirt fight

WELLS, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who fatally shot his toddler niece did so after getting into a fight with the child’s father over a shirt, police said.

The girl, Octavia Huber-Young, died Saturday after the shooting in Wells. Police said the 19-year-old who shot Octavia got into a fight with his brother over the shirt, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Police said the man was thrown out of his house by his parents and later returned and started shooting. The man injured his brother and father and killed Octavia, police said.

Court records about the shooting became available on Monday. The shooter was charged with murder on Sunday and was being held without bail at a county jail. It was unclear if the shooter had hired a defense attorney.