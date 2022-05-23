Border agents arrest child sex offenders, gang members

EDINBURG, Texas – On May 19 Rio Grande Valley Sector Border agents arrested two child sex offenders, five Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) and a Paisas gang member.

According to the agency’s news release, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended Salvadoran National Israel Umana. He was convicted of indecency with a child by contact and later sentenced for the crime.

The following day agents apprehended another Salvadoran national near Mission. The subject was identified as an MS-13 gang member who was previously convicted and had served 163 days of confinement for entering the U.S. after being previously removed.

Four additional MS-13 gang members have also been arrested in the past four days.

Authorities said on May 20 agents apprehended 26 subjects near Mission. Records checks revealed another Salvadoran national was convicted of rape of a child less than 13 years of age in 2016 and sentenced to four years of incarceration.

The next day, agents arrested a Paisas gang member from Mexico and has an extensive immigration history dating back to 2019 for which he was sentenced to more than five years of incarceration.

