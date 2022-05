RBI: SM (Veatch, Shirk); WB (Conyer, McClaine) Pitching: SM (Shirk LP 6.0IP 4H 4R 3ER 2BB 3K); WB (G. Lewis 7.0IP 4H 2R 2ER 1BB 1K) NEW MARKET — A rubber match that was for all the marbles lived up to expectations Wednesday night as Southmont and Western Boone clashed for a third time this season in the Class 2A Sectional 38 championship game. The Mounties and Stars split their two prior meetings in the regular season and were set to play for the right to host next weeks Regional. Mother nature would make her impact felt early as in the bottom of the first the game was delayed for nearly 45 minutes before the two Sagamore Conference rival resumed play. The Stars scored all four of their runs in the first three innings, but a combination of phenomenal defense and Sophomore ace Gabbie Lewis on the mound was too much for the Mounties to overcome as they saw their season come to an end in a 4-2 loss.

