Everything’s coming up Roses! No, wait……STRAWBERRIES! While the full strawberry moon doesn’t occur until June 14 (typically the last full moon of spring or the first of summer), this moon name was used by many native peoples to “mark the ripening of the ‘June-bearing”\’ strawberries” (Farmers Almanac). June is probably when “June bearing” strawberries ripen further north. But ours are ripening now….the first ones were available last Saturday at the market, and more will be available each of the next few weeks (timing and amounts dependent of course, on temperatures and sunshine).

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO