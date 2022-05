Having grown up in Whatcom County and worked with property maps for the Whatcom County Assessor for almost 10 years, I thought I knew the county fairly well. Yet I hadn’t heard of the Racehorse Falls until another friend posted a family picture at a location I didn’t recognize — with stunning waterfalls behind them. I learned there are two ways to see the waterfalls: one fairly easy and family-friendly and the other requiring more wear and tear, plus a trek into water.

