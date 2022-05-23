ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County Courthouse shuts down temporarily due to sewer issue

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago
The Lycoming County Courthouse will close operations and shut down for the remainder of today, May 23, according to Lycoming County Commissioners.

Court administration began to shut down operations after a sewer issue required the water to be shut off in the building.

Normal courthouse operations are expected to resume tomorrow.

