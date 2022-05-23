Lycoming County Courthouse shuts down temporarily due to sewer issue

The Lycoming County Courthouse will close operations and shut down for the remainder of today, May 23, according to Lycoming County Commissioners.

Court administration began to shut down operations after a sewer issue required the water to be shut off in the building.

Normal courthouse operations are expected to resume tomorrow.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.