We get it. You want to move on from Brian Kelly. He did what he felt he needed to do, so why should we even bother discussing him anymore? Well, just humor us for a moment. You see, Brian Kelly now coaches in the SEC, which means more opportunities to play Nick Saban and Alabama. He only could do that at Notre Dame when a national championship or a spot in the national championship was on the line. That happened twice, and it never went well for the Irish. Kelly said during a podcast interview with former Irish safety Shaun Crawford that the opportunity to play Saban factored into his decision:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO