ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

$17M Infinity Labs project expected to increase jobs

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksJRF_0fndXye900

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Commissioners will decide this week whether to accept a grant in support of a $17 million project that is expected to bring 100 high-paying jobs to downtown.

State aims to create $185M in investments, 1K jobs

On May 25, commissioners will vote on a resolution to accept a $250,000 Economic Development/Government Equity grant that Montgomery County awarded to Infinity Labs.

Infinity Labs is a fast-growing defense contractor that proposes to turn a vacant building at 118 E. Fourth St. into a “collaboration space” where the company will work with entrepreneurs on projects for the defense and commercial markets, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development .

The project will result in the full renovation of one of Dayton’s oldest buildings — the 1887 Dayton Power & Light steam power plant, the memo states.

Infinity Labs’ new headquarters is expected to be completed in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
MARION, OH
WDTN

Is Ohio-based Wendy’s for sale?

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest shareholder of Dublin, Ohio-based fast-food giant Wendy’s is considering acquiring the entire company. Wendy’s stock jumped 9.8 percent Wednesday after Trian Fund Management, which already owns 19 percent of the company, said it was considering buying the rest of the company, according to the Associated Press. Trian Fund Management […]
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
WDTN

Sinclair hosts Career Deciding Day for students

Representatives from several social services agencies and community organizations helped attendees figure out how to pay for college, get assistance with basic needs, and get help figuring out what they are good at, what kind of work that they will enjoy and how those two things together will help them make a living.
DAYTON, OH
Your Radio Place

New Ohio Plan Expected to Create More Than $185 Million in Investments and Multiple Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine announced the approval of assistance for six projects set to create 1,281 new jobs and retain 747 jobs statewide including one project in Licking County. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $91.7 million in new payroll and spur more than $185 million in investments across Ohio.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dayton Power Light#Infinity Labs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Portion of Springfield Twp. under boil advisory

The department is advising customers affected to fill a pot with water, heat the water under bubbles quickly to the top, keep heating the water for another minute and then turn off the heat source and allow the water to cool. The water should then be poured into a clean, sanitized container with a lid for storage.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
moversmakers.org

Another major nonprofit exec retiring

Roni Luckenbill — who helped build the Ohio local girl scout council into the sixth largest in the country — will retire at the end of the year. Luckenbill has spent 44 years of her career with Girl Scouts, 33 of those within Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and its predecessor council, Great Rivers.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

RTA: Flyer hours to extend for UD alumni visit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On June 11, over 3,000 University of Dayton alumni are expected to visit Dayton, and the RTA has a plan to keep transit running smoothly during their time in town.  According to the RTA, the transit service is extending the hours of the Flyer, a free shuttle that runs between downtown […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Cicadas beginning to appear in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As temperatures and the ground gets warmer, insects begin to come out, including periodical cicadas like Brood X that we saw last year. Periodical cicadas were thought to come out every 17 years, but some remaining Brood X cicadas are coming out, including a sighting here in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins sentenced

Brian Higgins, 50, was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and two counts of tampering with a witness with intent to retaliate in January 2022, according to a release from United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy