$17M Infinity Labs project expected to increase jobs
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Commissioners will decide this week whether to accept a grant in support of a $17 million project that is expected to bring 100 high-paying jobs to downtown.State aims to create $185M in investments, 1K jobs
On May 25, commissioners will vote on a resolution to accept a $250,000 Economic Development/Government Equity grant that Montgomery County awarded to Infinity Labs.
Infinity Labs is a fast-growing defense contractor that proposes to turn a vacant building at 118 E. Fourth St. into a “collaboration space” where the company will work with entrepreneurs on projects for the defense and commercial markets, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development .
The project will result in the full renovation of one of Dayton’s oldest buildings — the 1887 Dayton Power & Light steam power plant, the memo states.
Infinity Labs' new headquarters is expected to be completed in 2024.
