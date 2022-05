The New York Mets' pitching injuries are starting to pile up, but they'll go to one of their reliable options to kick off a weekend NL East series. The Mets host the Phillies for a three game series after dropping the final two games of their road trip to the Giants. New York sends out Carlos Carrasco Friday night, who has been fantastic after a shaky 2021 campaign. The Phils will counter with Zach Eflin, who has some positive underlying metrics for an emerging pitching staff.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO