Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night in the Dover area. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., a 2000 Maroon GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on Judith Road south of Dinahs Corner Road. The operator failed to negotiate a moderate left curve in the roadway and exited the western edge of Judith Road. The GMC then overturned onto its passenger side and continued to roll over until striking a large utility pole. The GMC came to rest on its roof just west of the utility pole.

DOVER, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO