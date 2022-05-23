ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

By South Carolina Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour teenagers were shot dead within hours of each other in a small South Carolina city over the weekend, prompting the area high school to switch to virtual learning while officers stepped up patrols, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the shooting early Sunday in Newberry that...

