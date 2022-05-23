4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

"P" is for Pacific Mills. Pacific Mills began in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1850. In 1915, in order to expand its operations it purchased four mills on the outskirts of Columbia. Known collectively as Columbia Pacific Mills, they included Olympia, Granby, Richland, and Capital City Mills. In the 1920s, Olympia Mill had the largest spinning room in the world with more than 100,000 spindles. The massive output of the Columbia mills made Pacific the world's largest manufacturer of percale. During World War II, the company's South Carolina mills produced more than 350 million yards of fabric for the war effort. Between 1954 and 1985 the mills changed hands several times. The Capital City and Richland Mills closed in 1975 and 1981 and the aging Olympia and Granby mills were shut down in 1996.

