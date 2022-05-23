ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Fishing festival for kids, families planned at Saginaw Township park

By Justin Engel
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — A family-friendly fishing festival will cast its line next month. Organizers with the Saginaw County Parks and Recreation office will host the Catch Me If...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Crossroads Village holds Senior Power Day event

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Valley Area Agency on Aging teamed up with Crossroads Village to give senior citizens in the area a day filled with food and fun. For just $4 a ticket, seniors were able to go to Crossroads village for lunch, resources, and a train ride. Over...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Annual Bay City Father’s Day fly-in breakfast returning for 2022

BAY CITY, MI - After being grounded for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Father’s Day fly-in breakfast is returning to Bay County. The Valley Aero Club is planning on hosting its annual Father’s Day Dawn Patrol fly-in/drive-in breakfast this year at the James Clements Airport at 614 S. River Road in Bay City. The event will start at 7 a.m. and last until noon on Sunday, June 19.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
Saginaw County, MI
Lifestyle
The Ann Arbor News

Grand Rapids area house with backyard party paradise in the woods listed for $1.69M

ADA, MI-- Nestled on a private drive in a tranquil, wooded area is a “contemporary masterpiece” of a home that recently hit the market in Kent County. The home, located at 8842 Beech Hill Court NE, is just minutes away from Ada village and listed for $1,695,000. MLive’s House of the Week is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home that sits on a 2-acre site with 32 acres of preserved forest abutting the property.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Volunteers#Saginaw Bay
review-mag.com

The 17th Annual Jazz on Jefferson Festival • What Cities Are All About

In a city that has witnessed a high level of demolition of its historic architectural heritage over the decades, the six block area of South Jefferson Avenue on Saginaw's East Side has both survived and served as an important and vital center of the community - a distinctly urban core where one can discover businesses, churches, civic buildings and homes with buildings that chronicle the city's development from a lumber boomtown in the early 1850s to one of Michigan's major industrial centers, with structures that form an almost encyclopedic collection of 19th and early 20th century architectural styles, many designed by nationally prominent architects.
SAGINAW, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Six suggestions for a super stoned summer in Lansing

Not feeling too jazzed up about all the other summer activities outlined in this issue?. With the sunny season quickly approaching, there’s certainly no shortage of dank new cannabis products blooming their way onto the shelves at pot shops across Greater Lansing and beyond — so without further ado, here are a few items, and one event, that might be worth your time this summer:
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Detroit News

Beware of a bear wandering around this Michigan county

Officials in a Saginaw County community are warning residents to beware a bear spotted in the area. Thomas Township announced there were three sightings of the animal last weekend, it said in a statement on its website and Facebook page Monday. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire as...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

New Saginaw North VA Clinic starts taking patients

The Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center opened their newest office on Tuesday. The Saginaw North VA Clinic on McCarty Road opened its doors this week offering more services to veterans throughout Mid-Michigan. The clinic has new audiology and optometry services, including specialty clinics for both services. They're also...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Burton goes ‘all out’ for 50th anniversary celebration with four days of free events

BURTON, MI -- Be crowned as Burton Idol, win a cornhole tournament or see Mark Farner’s American Band at one of many free events in Burton this Memorial Day weekend. The city is celebrating its 50th anniversary before Memorial Day this year. It is hosting lots of events, most of which will be on the grounds of Burton City Hall, located at 4303 South Center Road.
BURTON, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City nonprofits could get up to $25K in COVID relief thanks to new grant program

BAY CITY, MI - Nonprofits in Bay City are now able to apply for a bit of relief after facing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bay City announced that applications are now open for its 2022 Nonprofit Relief Grant Program. The program is designed to support 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) nonprofits that have been negatively impacted and continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy